GTT signs MoU with UG to install top up machine on campus

Students and faculty members at the University of Guyana (UG) Turkeyen Campus will soon be able to access quick GTT credit on campus; as GTT on Tuesday signed an agreement with the university to have a vendor top up machine installed.

Manager of Sales at GTT, Richard Das, explained the installation of machine would go towards strengthening the company’s self-service and 24-hour top up option to some 14,000 persons.

After months of negotiations between the two parties, Deputy Vice-Chancellor-PACE at UG, Dr. Paloma Mohamed Martin, expressed delight in the signing of the agreement, and said the installation of the kiosk will go a far way in benefitting those on campus.

“We have had a long history of partnerships with GTT since I took office about four to five years ago…We are looking forward to closer and more meaningful collaborations with GTT and we are thankful for this first step,” Dr. Martin said.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor explained that the University looks forward to the installation of many more kiosks, since the campus is vast and there is another campus in Berbice. “There is scope for growth, once we are able to test this and see how it is going to work,” Dr. Martin said.

Das stated that the GTT team will take the University’s hope to have more kiosks installed at more points on campus. This will be the first GTT top up kiosk to be set up at the University by GTT.