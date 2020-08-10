GTT service disruption affects West Side communities

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) has announced that its landline, mobile and internet services are being affected in communities along the West Coast and West Bank of Demerara.

“We have a service Disruption in WCD/WBD, and Essequibo Coast affecting mobile, landline and internet services. We apologise for this unnecessary inconvenience,” GTT said in a statement on its Facebook Page posted some two hours ago.

GTT said the service disruption is caused by a damaged cable due to excavation works in the vicinity of Versailles.

“Technicians are working to restore services as soon as possible,” GTT said.