GTT selected as telecommunications provider to Maraiko Bay Megaproject

The Guyana Telephone and Telecommunications Company (GTT) has been selected as the preferred telecoms provider to the billion dollar real estate megaproject being built in Maraiko Bay, Mahaica.

CIMGRO Construction & Investment Group Inc., the company that is spearheading the project, made the announcement today following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two entities.

The MOU is based on GTT’s provision of ‘complete telecommunication services’, inclusive of Blaze high speed fiber internet, Biz fiber shared bandwidth service, Dedicated Internet Access, Postpaid Mobile, PBX and full Cloud management as would be needed by the CIMGRO team and the future residents and occupants.

“GTT looks forward to supporting the continued growth of Guyana – and in this case, the CIMGRO team and those who would reside and establish businesses in Mahaica, as a result of this massively ambitious and eagerly anticipated project,” said Eshwar Thakurdin, GTT’s VP of Sales.

Thakurdin elaborated that the MOU also provides for GTT to be the recommended provider of choice for services to the single-family homes, multi-family townhouses and condominiums, hotels, medical center and hospital, shopping mall and business center, commercial areas, restaurants, supermarkets, recreation and sports center and other facilities earmarked for construction.

Maraiko Bay prides itself on being the gold standard for communities in the entire region and will possibly be the only one of its kind with just 34% of the entire project allocated for housing with the rest dedicated to amenities and green areas.

“We thought of everything, places of worship, security and fire stations, school, hospital, recreation and of course amazing shopping!” said COO Rudy Ramalingum.

The COO shared that over the Christmas holidays, CIMGRO launched its unique showroom in the Giftland Mall and attracted hundreds of interested buyers, all anxious to cash in on the pre-construction pricing and promotions being offered by the developer in Maraiko Bay, Guyana’s first true community that is living up to its motto of ‘Live, Work and Play’ by providing residents with every conceivable amenity at their fingertips.

“The reaction of visitors to the showroom ranged from amazed to a sense of pride that a Guyanese company would be the first to provide the standards and quality of a world-class community sought after by expats and reimmigrants, while still being affordable enough for local residents,” said Ramalingum.

Ramalingum underscored that with the announcements of potential construction of hotels in the past few weeks, only Maraiko Bay Golf Resort offers the amenities such as world-class championship golf course, marina, fabulous beach and eco-tourism that will boost tourism and money spent in the country.

Guyana’s President Dr. Irfaan Ali reemphasized that message that now is the perfect time for prospective residents and investors to grab a piece of the incredible development opportunities that the Mahaica corridor offers when he spoke to the diaspora in Canada, saying that they should come home and not just send money.

Additional MOU announcements with other major companies in the region are expected as the megaproject moves forward at a pace yet to be seen in recent years as the rush to fill the housing and services needs in Guyana increases.