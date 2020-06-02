GTT says it doubles entry-level Blaze internet speed “at no extra cost”

As part of GTT’s “In this together” campaign, the company’s entry-level Blaze internet-Ignite has been upgraded from 5Mbps to 10Mbps, doubling capacity to ensure customers experience faster internet speeds at no extra cost.

“We aim to ensure that customers are connected to families and friends, and have accessibility to both learning and working platforms while keeping up with updates from around the world,” said Head of GTT Fixed Services, Jamal Inniss.

According to Inniss, while the data offer was customized to suit customer’s needs during the pandemic, the company will make the offer permanent for all customers. This means that from now on, customers would have double the speed; this 10Mbps internet speed allows you to carry out various tasks throughout your workday, including uploading and downloading files, operating multiple devices and running basic web applications.

Customers in Blaze ready areas are encouraged to take advantage of the upgraded offer to benefit from faster internet connections.

Since the first COVID-19 case being declared in Guyana, GTT has taken measures to relieve its customers by several public service initiatives.

Some of the campaigns include making the COVID-19 as well as Help and Shelter hotline numbers toll-free, offering free mobile services to doctors, nurses and hotline volunteers and donations to support the Health Emergency Operating Centre. There is also a special introductory Blaze promo offer in select areas where Ignite Plan is priced at $6,999.