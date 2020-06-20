GTT rolls out Blaze service in more EBD areas

Residents and businesses within the Green Acres Providence, East Bank Demerara area can now apply for GTT’s Blaze service.

According to GTT’s Product Lead of Fixed Broadband services, Jamal Inniss, there has been a significant demand for Blaze by the residents, and a feasibility study positively justified the roll out. Blaze is synonymous with faster internet speeds, easy connectivity, greater reliability, and added security and capable of supporting multiple users.

Inniss also revealed that “…the service introduction will also be of benefit to residents in the Diamond/Grove, East Bank Demarara areas in the coming months, once all infrastructure is in place.”

Inniss also noted that at least two more areas are scheduled to receive the Blaze service this year. “Among those areas to benefit from the service are Parika, Essequibo Islands, West Demerara in September and Skeldon, East Berbice-Corentyne in September/October,” he said.

The service expansion to Green Acres and environs was scheduled for earlier this year, but was delayed as a result of COVID-19 related restrictions.

Persons interested in the Blaze service can apply online at https://www.gtt.co.gy/blaze/apply