GTT replaces damaged cable in Demerara River

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) on Wednesday started the replacement process of damaged submarine cable in the Demerara River.

According to the company, the replacement cable will give added future capacity to services since it consists of 24 strands, as compared to the damaged cable, which had 12 strands.

During the last quarter of 2019, the company was able to complete the design and permitting process of the replacement cable.

In June 2019, GTT reported a cable damage caused by a vessel in the Demerara River near Craig, East Bank Demerara; this activity facilitates the replacement of damaged cable.