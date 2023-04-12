GTT promises to fix damaged manhole cover by April 15

See full statement from GTT:

GTT Inc. apologises for delayed replacement of damaged manhole cover.

GTT Inc. sincerely regrets the delay in replacing the permanent manhole cover on Sheriff Street in the vicinity of Duncan Street which was damaged.

We understand that this has caused inconvenience to road users road users.

We do wish to indicate that GTT would have done everything necessary to cordon off the area and cover the hazard.

However, on or about 8th or 9th April, all markers and interim cover were removed by persons unknown.

Following this, more robust measures were implemented on the 9th and 10th of April.

The safety of road users is important to us. We wish to confirm that a permanent and secure replacement will be completed by April 15, and we urge continued caution by motorists traversing the area.

Once again, we apologise for any inconvenience or safety issues caused by this delay and remain committed to continuing cooperation with the Ministry of Public Works on infrastructural development and safety within the country.

