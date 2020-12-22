GTT opens new stores at Grove, Parika

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT), over the weekend, opened two new stores – one at Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD), and the other at Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

GTT’s Chief Executive Officer Justin Nedd expressed that the expansion of the company’s services is a sign of the telecommunications giant’s continued commitment to serving the population, and ensuring that all demands are met.

The two new stores add to a fleet of locations under the company’s belt, where services can be accessed.

Similarly, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond highlighted that this expansion is a testimony to the confidence placed in the economy by GTT. She lauded the telecoms giant for its technological advancements in Guyana.

“It is no secret that GTT has been pioneering telecommunications services in Guyana. GTT has established infrastructure and the latest technology across Guyana and have brought us much closer to realities of a digital world. I’m impressed with your product development, team’s innovation which is always exploring options to leverage technology advancement towards the provision of greater connectivity; and opportunities for citizens and businesses,” she said.

The Minister said that equal access to all Guyanese should be the mandate of all stakeholders. With the recent liberalisation of the telecoms sector, she charged the company to be innovative.

“I will stay an advocate for equal access for all Guyanese. I believe as citizens, we should all be able to enjoy the fruits of our country, regardless of where we live…It is evident that GTT has evolved through technology and remains a stable service provider in Guyana. Now with the liberalisation of the telecommunications sector, and the advent of a competitive environment, we encourage GTT to be innovative and aggressive in its thrust to emerge as a leader in technological advancement in Guyana,” the Minister posited.