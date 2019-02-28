GTT launches “Real Talk” platform for customers

GTT will be launching a monthly Live Chat platform under the theme “Real Talk” to connect and engage with its customers.

Chief Executive Officer, Justin Nedd said this new forum will allow for live communication with the public to keep them informed about relevant topics such as liberalisation, Blaze service roll out, customer experience and a number of other related matters.

He is quoted in a press release as saying “This direct channel will provide full transparency as we extend the same spirit of open dialogue shared with the media.”

Nedd continued to explain that GTT did not just change its tagline to ‘Do More’ but is changing the way the company interacts with its customers.

GTT is expected to roll out its first “Real Talk” live chat forum on its Facebook Page on March 08, 2019 at 2:00pm. The company is encouraging the public to like its Facebook page to be a part of the discussions.