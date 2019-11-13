GTT launches Christmas promotion

The Guyana Telephone Telegraph Company (GTT) has launched its ‘Biggest Christmas Ever’ promotion which will end with a Game Show on December 21, 2019.

The promotion will run from November to December and all GTT subscribers will have a chance to gain entry into the competition by using any of the numerous services available.

“Topping up and paying bills on time via MMG and the MyGTT apps, activating roaming plans, and signing up for Blaze are all ways customers can gain entry into the competition. The more they do these activities, the greater their chances are of winning fantastic prizes,” said Tashandra Inniss, GTT’s Senior Marketing Executive.

For each of the next 5 weeks, 12 persons will be selected from the different services available at GTT.

Every week, one lucky winner will be randomly selected and will win one of the Big Size prizes available.

These prizes include small size fridge, queen sized bed, television, shopping spree, a handset and a motorcycle.

The five winners and one additional person will be chosen from the audience at the grand finale.

One person will then be randomly selected to choose from 12 boxes. The boxes will include various prizes like a Nissan Juke, a brand new home entertainment system, King sized bed, a Samsung S10, and a two-door stainless steel fridge.