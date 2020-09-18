GTT gets permission to repair damaged underwater cable

The Guyana Telephone Telegraph Company (GTT) has received authorisation to commence underwater repairs to it submarine fiber-optic cable, damaged by suspected sabotage a few weeks ago.

In a press release, GTT says this step will form part of the process to restore full telecommunication services to Region Three (Essequibo Island-West Demerara)

“Having received the necessary approvals from the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), divers are scheduled to map the points of the damage and begin splicing, with major works to be completed by Monday,” GTT’s PR Manager, Jasmin Harris noted.

On September 8, 2020 suspected sabotage to a fiber-optic cable belonging to GTT impacted over 25,000 customers in West Demerara – but within 24 hours, mobile and internet services were restored but several communities are still without landline service.

GTT has since condemned the acts of vandalism to its network and encouraged the community to be vigilant, in an effort to prevent service disruptions that negatively impact a range of customers including children reliant on telecommunications for their learning, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Persons can report acts of sabotage by calling 0908 or emailing [email protected] A $2 million reward is being offered for such information on the current damaged cable.