GTT expands team with 20 additional Customer Care Agents

– 20 more agents expected to be trained soon

With efforts to meet its new goal of becoming a 21st-century customer-centric organisation, GTT on Friday, July 9, hosted a small graduation ceremony for twenty new additional Call Centre Agents at its 79 Brickdam location – GTT Headquarters.

Reminding that one of the company’s three promises is to reliably connect our customers, Chief Executive Officer at GTT, Damian Blackburn, said the event is just the beginning of many more improvements the company has in store for our customers.

“We are endorsing 50% of the workforce required to achieve our goal and with this new milestone we look forward to it reducing customer’s wait time when contacting our Customer Care department,” he said.

Meanwhile, Director Customer Care at GTT, Shem Erskine congratulated the group on

successfully completing the training course with the company.

“With this new addition to our team, I am positive that we will be able to better serve our customers in a timely manner,” Erskine said.

He highlighted that some twenty additional persons are expected to be trained within weeks to come. “As promised, our objective is to better serve our customers. We have listened and we are moving apace to fulfill that goal.”

The 20 new agents all expressed delight to start their new roles at the telephone company.

The training took place over a 4-week period at the GTT Headquarters led by Monique Chance and Nkrumah Prince.