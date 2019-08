GTT has encountered several technical challenges which has impacted its mobile data service.

The company says it is working assiduously to fix the problem.

“The matter is currently being assessed and those who have lost mobile data will be reimbursed soonest. Measures will be put in place to diminish the likelihood of this reoccurring,” GTT said.

INews understands that the issue began since yesterday.

Customers are complaining of large amounts of data and minutes disappearing.