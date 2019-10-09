GTT donates 200 t-shirts to Bartica Municipality for Cancer Awareness Walk

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has donated two hundred (200) Pinktober t-shirts to the Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall in support of that city’s Cancer Awareness Walk.

According to the Mayor, the annual activity, which takes place on October 23 this year, is part of the partnership between the Bartica Teacher’s Union and Nurses of Bartica.

“I am most grateful that GTT has taken the initiative to support the municipality by supplying the Pinktober t-shirts for the walk. Over the last two years, the council has recognised the need to participate in the cancer awareness month and we are very impressed with the lead GTT has taken. We have modeled our activities similarly to what GTT hosts in Georgetown and we look forward to the success of this event,” Marshall said.

The Mayor noted that the Cancer Awareness Walk in Bartica will start at 6pm from the Cenotaph (Stelling Square) and will go through the streets of Bartica. The Walk will end at the Basketball Court where those participating will engage in a planned activity; a number of local artistes will be performing.

Mayor Marshall encouraged persons in the Bartica community to come out and support the cancer awareness venture. “The reason why we are walking is because active mobility is a critical aspect of staying healthy, and we want to remember those who would have survived cancer and those loved ones we have lost along the way. We also want to remind all of Bartica that we all have a responsibility to ourselves in ensuring our own health and wellness,” the Mayor stated.

On September 6, GTT launched its annual Pinktober event which is aimed at educating Guyanese on Cancer care and raising funds to support treatment for cancer patients in Guyana. The company has month long activities planned to observe Cancer Awareness Month. GTT’s 5k/10k walk and run event occurs on October 26, 2019.