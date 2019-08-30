GTT deploys 9 new pole sites to increase mobile data capacity

With efforts to enhance its 3G service handling capacity to mobile customers, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) over the past month installed nine new pole sites across the core Georgetown areas.

The new pole sites were deployed in North Georgetown (Main Street and Thomas Lands); South Lusignan; South Diamond; West of Stadium; Enterprise ECD and West Minister WBD.

According to GTT’s Senior Engineer- Mobile Operations, Ian La Fargue since the installation of the new pole sites the company has seen increased traffic for 3G mobile services.

“These nine pole sites are for additional capacity. Pole sites selected for this deployment ensured high traffic areas were satisfied to cater for additional capacity in a specific mobile serving area.”

“Since we deployed these poles, we have seen an increase in traffic for services. Persons traversing these in high traffic mobile areas can now enjoy improved mobile functionality,” La Fargue stated.

The senior engineer explained that these new sites are shorter when compared to the traditional towers, and reduce the area required for a site while adding capacity in the area installed.

In addition to the nine pole sites, La Fargue explained that the telephone company would be installing six traditional towers commencing the last quarter of 2019.

This, he noted, will cater to customers outside of core Georgetown areas. “The tower sites we have are for South Canal WBD, North Rosignol and New Amsterdam areas.”