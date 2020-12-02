GTT customers can now check all outstanding balances via telephone

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has recently added a new automated assistant to provide postpaid customers with the ease of checking their outstanding balance via their telephone.

Customers can now dial 0488 and select option 1 to check outstanding balances for their Blaze, DSL, Landline, Hybrid and Fixed LTE services – at any time, day or night.

“We are always seeking new ways to meet the needs of our customers and offer increased convenience,” said Public Relations Manager, Jasmin Harris. She explained that the new system was implemented to reduce the wait time when customers call 0488 to enquire about their bill amounts.

“About 20 per cent of our customers would call agents to find out their balance. With this new system, they can just pick up their phones and check their account balance on their own, and at the same time they can pay using their mmg+ account from the comfort of their homes – or while on the move,” Harris said.

Additionally, the PR Manager boasted that the new feature was designed and built by GTT’s local team. “This is a proud moment for us as a company, because we are not just a telephone company; we are an innovative technology company and we have a team right here to deliver and solve issues in-house,” she said. Harris further encouraged customers to use the new automated assistant. “Customers who have already used the service are happy with the seamless process,” Harris added.

For security reasons, customers are required to setup a PIN in order to use the service. An outline of the simple steps on how to use the service can be accessed via https://www.gtt.co.gy/check-your-balance