GTT customer wins 1-year free internet

GTT on Monday announced Chaitnarine Puran as its first grand prize winner of its E-Billing signup competition. Puran has received one-year free internet service from the telephone company starting December 2021.

The Best Road, West Coast Demerara man upon receiving the good news said he is happy to receive the one-year free internet service from the company. “This will be one less bill to study for one whole year and I am happy to be the first winner,” he said.

Additionally, Puran gave kudos to the company for introducing its new and improve e-billing platform. “I signed up for e-billing to receive my DSL internet bill via email and WhatsApp, because I usually misplace the paper bill or sometimes do not get it through the mail. This way is indeed convenient because I can always go into my phone to see my outstanding balance and always pay my bill on time. There is even a reminder, so you don’t miss the due date,” Puran explained.

GTT’s Marketing Coordinator, Diangelly Singh congratulated the winner and noted that the next set of winners will be chosen in early December.

“We have two other lucky persons who will win the one-year free internet service as the grand prize, and various handsets for the second to fourth prize winners. So, we look forward to announcing them shortly, and we look forward to more customers opting out of paper bills and into our e-billing platform as we aim to promote an eco-friendly environment, while providing convenience to customers,” Singh said.

In October, GTT announced that the company will increase its digital footprint to offer all its service billing online by January 2022. With the new e-billing platform customers will be able to view their full detailed bills instead of a summary bill via WhatsApp or Email.

Customers can now easily opt in to receive their bills via Whatsapp or Email via https://gtt.gy/ebillx or they can simply send their account number to 627-bill. All customers that receive and download their bills for the month will be automatically entered to win prizes.