GTI offering virtual courses from July 6

The Government Technical Institute (GTI) will be offering a six-week virtual preparatory course as well as a qualifying examination for persons interested in applying to the institution for a Diploma or Certificate programme.

In a press release issued today, the institution explained that the virtual course caters to persons who have only gained Grades Four or Five in Mathematics, English Language, Physics or Chemistry.

The release also stated that the programme is only available to those persons who have “applied, processed their applications and do not have the required grades at CXC for admittance.”

It also noted that this option is not a standalone course.

Classes begin July 6, 2020. For further information on the selected programmes, persons can email the institute at [email protected] or [email protected] They can also call telephone number 227-1197.

Additionally, the institution’s welfare department is currently offering its students mentoring/counselling, resume and interview preparation programmes and health talks online.

Established in May 1951, GTI provides quality training in Building and Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Land Surveying, Science, Business and Computer Science. (DPI)