GTA to launch digital training platform targeting youths

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), will this year launch a digital training platform to allow students to easily access courses provided by organisation. This is according to the Authority’s Director (acting), Kamrul Baksh.

The GTA, which is responsible for developing and promoting sustainable tourism through collaboration to maximise local socio-economic outcomes, and improve visitors’ experience, is celebrating its 20th anniversary, today.

In a press release, Baksh stated that the GTA has trained thousands of Guyanese to become tourism practitioners, as well as others now skilled in hospitality best practices.

He said this year will see the launch of eight new curricula that will be institutionalised eventually in the hospitality institute.

Guyana’s tourism industry has made tremendous strides over the past years, providing many opportunities to boost businesses in the sector, as well as providing training to many citizens desirous of pursuing a career in this field.

The sector has further developed into the third-largest contributor to the country’s economy, as the PPP/C government paved the way for investment both locally and internationally, while creating job opportunities for citizens.

The GTA also supports training in several areas including tour guides, culinary, and service delivery, to ensure customers are satisfied with the services provided.

The GTA will continue to forge ahead with its marketing strategies, and expand its voice through marketing representation services for the world know where this nature paradise exists.

Within the past two years, more than 10 tourism products, and experiences have been launched featuring local, diaspora and international-based itineraries.

These products include experiential tours in areas such as nature and wildlife, culture and heritage, bird watching, active exploration and conservation. The tourism body is expected to establish 12 additional products to be marketed this year.

A number of eco-lodges were also opened during the past two years including Rewa eco-lodge, Region Nine; and Doe Park eco-lodge in Region Six. The GTA’s vision is to be recognised locally and internationally as a premier destination for protecting Guyana’s natural and cultural heritage, providing authentic experiences and maximising local economic benefits by 2025.