GTA developing tourism experiences at Kamana Village

As the Guyana Tourism Authority ​(GTA) continues to develop the Region 8 ​Tourism Circuit, a team, led by Clyde Edwards, recently concluded an outreach to Kamana Village.

This outreach included a tourism awareness workshop and an open consultation with the village council on its role in community-led and owned tourism development.

This village is headed by Toshao Derrick Williams.

The village ​aims to be known for its authentic Patamuna ​adventure experiences. It also aims to have an established ecolodge by 2030.

ATV tours along the terrain or cycling while enjoying the sunset are potential activities to be developed.

Kamana is an Indigenous village nestled in the serene Pakaraima Mountains of Region 8. It is located approximately 17 kilometres east of the renowned Orinduik Falls along the Ireng River, which serves as the natural border between Guyana and Brazil.

The GTA will continue to provide technical guidance and support in 2025 to ensure the village channels its resources towards tourism development for shared community benefit.

--- ---