GTA appoints new Deputy Director

Kamrul Baksh, the current Manager of Product Development within the Travel Industry Development Division (TIDD) of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) has been appointed as Deputy Director and will assume official duty from December 1, 2020.

Mr. Baksh, has six years of experience within the tourism industry and was unanimously identified out of 38 applicants as the most suitable candidate at the end of a rigorous 3-stage selection process managed by the Board of Directors.

In his capacity as Deputy Director, he will bring to the job a wealth of knowledge that his years of

experience, on the job training and educational background has afforded him. As the youngest to

ever assume this role within the GTA, Mr. Baksh’s disposition truly belies his age.

When asked about how he feels about his new appointment, he had the following to say: “I’m honoured and delighted to be selected as the new Deputy Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority. As a career tourism practitioner, I have played various roles within the multidisciplinary industry that will assist me in the discharge of my functions in this new position. Having been integral to the development of new tourism products, ensuring their compliance with standards and continuously improving the capacity of tourism workers, I’m well

positioned to oversee the growth of these areas and others within the next few years.”

He added: “Cognizant, that this time brings with it, a new wave of challenges never experienced before in the industry, a top priority is ensuring that the industry is in a state of preparedness for travel, upon resumption. The tourism industry will undergo changes but given its resilience, it will rise up and take on the opportunities that await, as Guyana embarks on a period of transformative growth. I look forward to continuing partnering with all tourism stakeholders, private sector,

communities, governmental and non-governmental agencies, as we collectively navigate through

the on-going pandemic and craft a sustainable future for tourism in Destination Guyana.”

As Deputy Director, Mr. Baksh will have lead responsibility for Industry Training, Licensing,

Operations and Finance, and will support Product Development and Donor Development.

Mr. Baksh holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management, a MBA in Business Administration from the University of Bedfordshire and is currently pursuing a Masters Degree in Tourism and Hospitality with the University of the West Indies – Cavehill.

The GTA’s Director and Board are confident that Mr. Baksh’s experience, adaptability and passion for tourism along with a strong support team at the GTA will allow this organisation to continue along its path of developing Guyana as a top sustainable destination in the world.