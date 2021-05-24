GT Motorsports open for go-karting

GT Motorsports has opened its gate to motorsports enthusiasts on a daily basis while adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols. While the sport has not returned on the competitive scene as yet, those who have missed go-karting can head down to GT Motorsports’ Albert Street, Georgetown location.

The timing system is also up and running, which means racers can view stats. Kid karts are available for beginners and a passenger-seated kart is also available for the smaller ones and is great for couples.

First-time drivers would need to register either with the GT Motorsports app which can be downloaded onto their mobile phones or purchase a person race-card licence for just $1000!

The prices are $1500 for five minutes and $2000 for seven minutes. Opening hours on Mondays are: 09:00h-16:30h; Tuesdays-Thursdays: 09:00h-17:00h; Fridays: 09:00h-19:00h; Saturdays and Sundays: 13:00h-19:00h. For more information, contact can be made on 623-1463.