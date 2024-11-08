GSLT20 ticket sales begin on Saturday at the local box office

The much-anticipated ticket sales for the Exxonmobil Guyana Global Super League T20 matches in Guyana are set to begin on Saturday, November 9th, 2024 at the local box office from 09:00 hours. Cricket enthusiasts can secure their seats for the action-packed tournament, starting from 08.30 hours to 16:30 hours on weekdays and 09:00 hours to 13:00 hours on Saturdays at the box office located at 233-234 Camp Street, Georgetown.

Ticket prices range from $1,000 to $7,000 and are available for all stands.

The inaugural ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League runs from 26 November to 7 December and will see five teams from around the world compete for a US$1million prize pool at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence. The five teams who will be taking part are Hampshire Hawks, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Lahore Qalandars, Rangpur Riders and Victoria. The ultimate global cricket showdown is coming to Guyana.

Here is the lineup of matches and ticket availability:

Tuesday November 26th- Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Lahore Qalandars (7pm)

Wednesday November 27th- Hampshire Hawks vs Rangur Riders (7pm)

Friday November 29th- Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Victoria (7pm)

Saturday November 30th- Hampshire Hawks vs Lahore Qalandars (10 am)

Sunday December 1st- Rangpur Riders vs Victoria (10 am)

Sunday December 1st- Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Hampshire Hawks (7pm)

Tuesday December 3rd- Victoria vs Lahore Qalandars (7pm)

Wednesday December 4th- Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders (7pm)

Thursday December 5th- Lahore Qalandars vs Rangpur Riders (7pm)

Friday December 6th- Hampshire Hawks vs Victoria (7pm)

Saturday December 7th- GSL T20 Final (7pm)

