GSLT20 organisers remind patrons of Friday’s final

The organising committee of the ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League wishes to remind fans of the change in the date for the final match of the tournament. The final of the inaugural competition will take place on Friday, December 6, 2024, starting at 7:00 PM at the National Stadium, Providence.

Additionally, the match between the Hampshire Hawks and Victoria will be played on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 10:00 AM. Fans who have already purchased tickets for this match can rest assured that their tickets remain valid despite the change in schedule.

Meanwhile, the match between the Lahore Qalandars and Rangpur Riders remains as scheduled for Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 7:00 PM.

Fixture:

Hampshire Hawks vs Victoria- Thursday December 5, 2024 at 10 am

Lahore Qalandars vs Rangpur Riders- Thursday December 5, 2024 at 7pm

Final- Friday December 6, 2024 at 7pm

Tickets for all three matches—Hampshire Hawks vs. Victoria, Lahore Qalandars vs. Rangpur Riders, and the Final—are still available at the following locations:

GSL Box Office, Camp Street

Berbice:

A. Ally and Sons, 15-9 Main and New Streets, New Amsterdam

Sensation Variety and Gift Shop, 10 Number 78 Public Road, Corriverton

Essequibo:

ICAN Technologies, 1 Apartment 47 WD’s Mall, Charity

ICAN Technologies, 53 Cottonfield, Essequibo Coast

S&N Creole Snackette, Cottonfield Old Road,

Essequibo Coast

