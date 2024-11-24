GSL T20: Final batch of tickets for opening match released

The final batch of tickets for the opening match of the ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL) have been released for sale at the Box Office at 233-234 Camp Street, Georgetown.

These tickets will be on sale from 9am on Monday 25 November with demand expected to be high for first game of the GSL which sees Guyana Amazon Warriors take on Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday 26 November at 7pm.

The Global Super League will also feature Hampshire Hawks, Rangpur Riders and Victoria with the five teams competing for the inaugural GSL title and a US$1million prize fund. The 11 matches will all take place at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence between 26 November and 6 December.

Tickets start at just GY$1500 and they can be purchased at 233-234 Camp Street, at ticket outlets at A Ally & Sons and Sensation Variety & Gift Shop in Berbice and at ICAN Technologies and S&N Cerole Snackette in Essequibo. They can also be purchased online at www.gslt20.com.

