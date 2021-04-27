Grove woman robbed by cutlass-wielding bandits

Nikita Mohabir, a resident of First Bridge, Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was on Monday night robbed by three cutlass-wielding bandits.

The incident occurred at around 19:30hrs at First Bridge as the woman was making her way home from work.

She was robbed of $280,000 in cash, two cellphones, and important documents.

Police said the suspects, who were on bicycles, pounced on the woman as she was walking home.

One of the perpetrators pointed a cutlass at the woman and told her to stay quiet. He then grabbed her handbag and relieved the woman of her valuables.

The suspects then made good their escape.

 

