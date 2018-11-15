Grove man found lying on roadway was murdered- autopsy

A Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) man who succumbed after being rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre after he was found lying on the roadway in the vicinity of Demerara Distillers Limited, Diamond Public Road, was murdered a post mortem examination confirmed.

The man who has been identified 53-year-old, Ronald Armstrong of Lot 77 Public Road, Grove, East Bank Demerara was discovered and rushed to the hospital on Friday last.

According to reports, Armstrong was seen at around 16:47h on the day of his demise by security guards lying on the roadway.

As such, they made calls to the Police and reported the matter. When the Police arrived at the scene, vehicle skid marks along with blood stains were seen north on the said roadway.

CCTV footage examined saw Armstrong walking along the said road alone. His body was later identified by his reputed wife and 19-year-old daughter.

The autopsy revealed that he died as a result of haemorrhage and shock due to multiple blunt and sharp injuries to neck and head.

The Police are investigating the incident.