Grove man charged for causing pedestrian’s death

A driver who allegedly caused the death of a pedestrian was, on Wednesday, arraigned and released on G$500,000 bail at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Thirty-one-year-old Denesh Dhanraj of Grove, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and denied the charge which stated that on May 25, 2019, at Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown, he drove motor car PTT 4183 in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Barian Hall, a pedestrian.

Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers informed the court that on May 25, Dhanraj was driving the motor car north on the western carriageway at a fast pace on Avenue of the Republic.

The court heard that Dhanraj was approaching the intersection when he struck the pedestrian, who was attempting to cross the road. According to the Prosecutor, the pedestrian was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Dhanraj was subsequently released on bail. As a condition of bail, he is required to report to the Brickdam Police Station every Monday until the hearing and determination of the case.

His driver’s licence was also suspended. The case will continue on November 14, 2019.