Grove man charged for $1.4M gold heist granted bail

A 31-year-old vendor, who was on remand for several weeks following a robbery where more than $1 million worth of gold jewellery was stolen, was on Friday, lucky to be granted his pre-trial liberty by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

Leonard Farley, of Lot 3 Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was granted bail in the sum of $150,000.

The market vendor had denied the charge when it was read to him on his first appearance before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Farley is accused of robbing Wayne Buckles of $1,469,000 worth of gold jewellery while being armed with a knife at Black and White Bridge, Tucville, East La Penitence on September 29.

However, his defense attorney George Thomas had informed the court that his client was nowhere near the area when the incident occurred and as such, made an application for bail to be granted in a reasonable sum.