Grove fire, maliciously set, leaves 13 homeless

An early morning fire at Grove, East Bank Demerara, has left 13 persons homeless after their house was destroyed.

The Guyana Fire Service said was alerted to a fire at the Lot 110 Grove Public Road resident at about 02:34h today.

Water Tenders from the Eccles and Diamond Fire Stations were immediately dispatched to the location.

The structure involved was a two-storey wooden and concrete building, which housed four families – a total of 13 persons.

Two jets working from light pump #82 using an open water source and one jet working from a water bowser were used to extinguish the blaze. Despite the efforts of the firefighters, however, the building and its contents were all destroyed.

“The purported cause of the fire is a malicious setting by person(s) unknown,” the GFS said in a statement.