Grove family homeless after electricity fluctuation causes fire

A Grove, East Bank Demerara family is now homeless after a fire started by electricity fluctuation caused their home to be gutted.

According to the Guyana Fire Service, it received a call at 13:10h on Saturday about a fire at Lot 243 Downer Street Grove, East Bank Demerara.

The Fire Service said that two water tenders from the Eccles and Diamond Fire Stations responded to the scene where a one-flat wooden building was on fire.

Reports are that the building was owned by Belinda Bunbury and occupied by 31-year-old Ivy David and three others.

The fire, GFS reported, was the result of a fluctuation in electricity that caused an overload in the electrical panel. This, the Fire Service said, resulted in an explosion which ignited and spread to nearby combustible materials.

“Four persons were left homeless as the fire destroyed the building and all its contents before being extinguished,” the GFS said on Sunday.