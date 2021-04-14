“Grey Boy” acquitted of Crum-Ewing’s murder

Regan Rodrigues, called “Grey Boy”, 45, who was on trial for the March 10, 2015 murder of political activist Courtney Crum-Ewing, was today acquitted following on a no-case submission.

Justice Sandil Kissoon directed the 12-member jury to return a formal verdict of “not guilty”.

State Prosecutors Lisa Cave and Tyra Bakker had presented a murder indictment against Rodrigues for Crum-Ewing’s murder which occurred at Third Avenue Diamond, East Bank Demerara. Rodrigues had pleaded not guilty.

According to reports, 40-year-old Crum-Ewing, a father of three, was gunned down while he was encouraging residents in the area to vote at the May 2015 General and Regional Elections.

It was reported that Crum-Ewing’s motionless body was found with gunshot wounds to the temple, back of the head, and stomach. The Police, in a statement, had said that the political activist was accosted by four men in a car, one of whom discharged several rounds, hitting him about the body.

It was reported that the killer(s) used a .32 pistol to execute him.

Shortly after the gunning down of Crum-Ewing, Rodrigues was arrested and charged with the murder but was freed in September 2016. The case was, however, opened by the Director of Public Prosecutions in April 2017 and the Magistrate disclosed two times after that a prima facie case could not be made out against the accused.

In July 2015, Rodrigues was charged with unlawful possession of a gun and 14 live rounds of ammunition. It was reported that the gun was linked to Crum-Ewing’s murder. He was later freed of those charges after a Magistrate found that the prosecution failed to prove the elements of the offence.

In October 2017, Rodrigues was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment for threatening Crum-Ewing’s mother, Donna Harcourt. The Court heard that on August 12, 2017, at Regent and Alexander Streets, Georgetown, he threatened the woman.

Prior to these, Rodrigues was also sentenced to three years’ imprisonment after he was found guilty by a city Magistrate of escaping from police custody.