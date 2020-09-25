Grenada joins other Caribbean countries with concerns about CXC exam results

(CMC) Grenada has become the latest Caribbean Community (Caricom) country expressing concerns about the results of this year’s examinations set by the Barbados-based Caribbean Examination Council (CXC).

Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Jamaica, St Lucia, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago have all voiced similar concerns following the release of the exams results this week.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information said that it has been brought to its attention that some Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) results “were returned ungraded” and as a result, the ministry is in the process of addressing the matter with the CXC.

“Several candidates received ungraded results due to an issue identified with incomplete SBA uploads and a glitch in CXC’s SBA uploads automated response system,” it said, listing the various subjects including Pure Mathematics, Environmental Science, Management of Business, Sociology, Communication Studies; Caribbean Studies and Law.

The authorities said that CXC has so far provided an additional support platform to the T A Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) to accommodate the uploading of the missing SBAs.

“Consequently, the CAPE grades that were issued as ungraded will be re-issued to students in the shortest possible time. The Ministry of Education apologises for any inconvenience caused and sincerely thanks members of the public for their understanding and patience.

“The public can rest assured that the ministry will continue to work towards ensuring a swift resolution to this matter,” the statement said.