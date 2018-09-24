Greenidge attends unveiling of Nelson Mandela statue at UN HQ

President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, stand alongside the statue of Nelson Mandela
Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl B. Greenidge, on Monday joined Heads of Government attending the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York for the unveiling of the Nelson Mandela statue just outside of the General Assembly Hall at UN Headquarters.
During the ceremony, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres noted that “Nelson Mandela embodied the highest values of the United Nations – peace, forgiveness, compassion and human dignity”.
Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guyana, Carl B. Greenidge, following the unveiling of the statue of Nelson Mandela.
The unveiling of the statue also marks the start of the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit, a high-level plenary meeting held to celebrate the 100 years since the birth of Nelson Mandela, as well as to promote his values.
Minister Greenidge is expected to chair a segment of the Summit on Monday.

