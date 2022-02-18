Green Gibraltar granted telecommunications licence to operate in Guyana

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips presented a telecommunications licence on Friday to a new local telecommunications provider, Green Gibraltar.

During a simple ceremony in the boardroom of the Prime Minister’s Office, the senior government official said that he was happy to welcome the local company and that it is his hope that the increased competition in the local telecommunications sector results in better quality service to Guyanese.

“The PUC will play its role to ensure that all the concerns within the sector by Guyanese are addressed and they will work with operators to ensure that better quality is arrived at within the shortest time”.

The licence was presented to directors of the company Jai Narine Singh and David Mahmalji.

The directors explained that the company will now work on its rollout plan and will make a public statement soon.

Chairperson of the Public Utilities Commission, Dela Britton and Director of the Telecommunications Agency of Guyana, Andre Griffith were both present to witness the company receiving its licence to operate.