Graphic artist robbed of $1M in cash by armed bandits

A graphic artist was on Friday robbed of approximately $1M in cash by two armed bandits while he was in the vicinity of Bel Air, Georgetown.

Based on information reaching this publication, the Prashad Nagar, Georgetown resident was blocked off by a Toyota Allion and a CG motorcycle on Eping Avenue.

The driver of the motorcar reportedly remained seated while the motorcyclist approached the victim, whipped out a gun and demanded that he turn over the cash.

Fearing for his life, the graphic artist handed over his cash resulting in the gunman and his accomplice fleeing the scene on their respective vehicles.

An investigation has since been launched.