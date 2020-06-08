Granger urged to accept defeat, put Guyana first

A direct call has been issued to caretaker President David Granger and his APNU/AFC Coalition to concede defeat and let Guyana move forward.

The call was made by A New and United Guyana (ANUG), one of the smaller political parties that contested the March 2 General and Regional elections – but which evidently will be sharing one seat in the National Assembly because they went into a “joiner arrangement” with two other parties – Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), A New and United Guyana (ANUG) and The New Movement (TNM).

This was communicated by ANUG Executive Akanni Blair, who spoke on behalf of his party on Sunday outside the national election recount site.

We have been through a long election process. It has been three months and more. And it is unfortunate, after so long, we are at a point where we don’t have a result.”

He added that in the interest of all Guyanese, ANUG believes that Guyana can only move forward if the caretaker President Granger, will concede and allow for a healing process in the country.

“At this time, I call on President David Granger to do [this], which is the honourable thing and concede these elections. I would go further and congratulate President-elect Irfaan Ali and congratulate the PPP on a well-fought election,” the ANUG rep said.