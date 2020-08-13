Granger says will remain active in politics, but no decision yet on returning as Opposition Leader

Leader of the APNU/AFC Coalition David Granger has dismissed any notion of him giving up his political career, in light of his defeat after just one term in executive office.

In fact, he said his party, the Peoples National Congress Reform (PNC/R) has recently reinstated its confidence to him.

“The Central Executive Committee of the People’s National Congress passed a motion expressing confidence in my leadership in the elections… So, we’re very happy about that. My party is behind me,” Granger said during local radio programme Straight Up Live.

Granger went on to dismiss any notion of him giving up his political career. He said after his five years in office and nine years as leader of the APNU, he is now looking to strengthen the political representation of the people.

“I want [to] strengthen that representation. So, I hope to do a lot more political work in years to come. I’m not going anywhere. I’m not moving off the political scene,” he contended.

The former President further outlined that it is necessary now to rebuild the party and rebuild political confidence at the grassroot level.

“I look forward to working to rebuild the relationship between the party and political representatives…,” he noted.

Moreover, Granger said that his party is now in the process of extracting names to sit in the National Assembly. Asked whether he will be among those named to sit as Opposition Member of Parliament once again, Granger said this is entirely up to the party to decide.

“As far as my going back to Parliament, that is a decision for my party. I’m a servant of my party and the party has not contemplated that…When the party makes that determination it will be announced,” Granger stated.

Granger served as Opposition Leader in the 10th Parliament.