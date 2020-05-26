Granger “resents” claims that coalition attempting to rig elections

Leader of the APNU/AFC Coalition David Granger today said he ‘resents’ claims being made that his party is attempting to rig the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

“I have not done anything wrong. The government has not done anything wrong. And I really resent the allegations of rigging and hypocrisy and unlawful behaviour, which have been levelled against me personally and against my government,” Granger said.

He made the remarks during an interview on 104.1FM.

But even with his comments, the caretaker president did not provide an explanation for the numerous instances showing that Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo was altering the results in favour of the APNU/AFC.

He maintained that: “As far as I know, the process from March 2nd, even prior, remains uninterruptedly, within the authority of the eEection Commission.”