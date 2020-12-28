Granger lauds PPP/C’s COVID-19 cash grant initiative, donates money to villagers

Former President David Granger has lauded the COVID-19 cash grant initiative of the Irfaan Ali-led People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government.

The $4.5 billion relief programme is aimed at distributing $25,000 cash to every Guyanese household to offset the burden imposed by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Granger recently received his grant and, in a video, posted to social media, he commended the initiative.

“I think this is a laudable initiative. A lot of people have lost their jobs as a result of this disease. There’re a lot poor people in Guyana, always. I’m sure that this will, although it’s not much, it will help to provide some relief at this time of the year,” the former Guyanese Head of State said when asked about his thoughts on the initiative.

In reiterating that many persons have lost their jobs during the pandemic, the former President said: “They’ve had a very difficult year and this is certainly gonna be welcomed.”

Like the rest of the world, Guyanese have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. With many businesses having to downsize, or even shut down, employees have felt the impact of this situation which has trickled down into households.

One month after taking office in August, the PPP/C Government had announced a $25,000 cash grant as relief for households across Guyana.

This was among a range of COVID-19 relief measures designed to bring immediate relief to persons bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, stimulate economic growth, put Guyanese back to work, and remove the heavy tax burdens implemented by the previous Administration.

In a statement from the Peoples National Congress Reform (PNC/R), it was revealed that Granger donated the money he received to five villagers from the Mocha-Arcadia Neighbourhood, East Bank Demerara.