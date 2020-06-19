Granger has disgraced the Office of the President – Jonas

Chairman of the A New and United Guyana (ANUG), Timothy Jonas, has lamented that caretaker President David Granger has disgraced the Office of the President and lied to his party’s supporters regarding the outcome of the March 2, 2020 elections.

The outspoken lawyer was at the time speaking during a live programme hosted on the Globespan platform.

He said Granger, who represents the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change, has been dishonest with his supporters, especially concerning which party won the March 2, 2020 polls. In the same breath, however, he contended that there is needs to be cooperation and collaboration between the two major political parties that amass majority of the country’s voting-base.

“I believe that individual (Granger) has hurt his party, lied to his followers and disgraced the office. I think a lot of work needs to be done in APNU…To the 45 per cent APNU supporters, I am saying to you that you have a right to a say and the fact is, your leaders have not been honest with you. Mr Ali has won these elections. The PPP have won this election,” Jonas posited.

To this end, Jonas pointed out that as long David Granger represents the coalition, which has 45 per cent of the voter-based, the new PPP/C Government will have no choice but to work along with them.

“As long as Mr Granger represents APNU and APNU represents 45 per cent, there is no choice. You have to work with the person who represents the party that has the support of 45 per cent.”

Meanwhile, Presidential Candidate of The New Movement (TNM), Dr Asha Kissoon, also echoed similar sentiments. She committed to working with Dr Ali.

“He will have my support and I’m going to work with all political parties that are improving our nation going forward. I urge the public and the population to accept that the recount results are valid and have shown who has won the elections. I urge them to keep calm and I urge non-violence on the way forward,” she noted.