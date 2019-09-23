Granger greeted with protest in Essequibo

Hundreds of citizens on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroom/Supernaam) earlier today picketed President David as he made his way from the Hampton Court airstrip to attend a function in Queenstown.

The protestors have called for the Government to resign and for the president to set a date for regional and national elections. Some of the protestors also picked State House, in Anna Regina calling for Granger to respect the constitution.

The peaceful gathering included PPP Executives Leslie Ramsammy, Nigel Dharamlall, Vishnu Samaroo, Regional Chairman Davanand Ramdatt and Peter Ramsaroop.

The protesters have accused the APNU/AFC Government of failing the nation.