Granger-Govt attempts to deflect US “rigging” sanctions: falsely touts VOA denial as reason

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) says that the trouble the caretaker APNU/AFC Coalition is now facing from the international community is because of its deliberate efforts to subvert the will of the Guyanese people.

As such, the party called out the David Granger-led regime on its recent lies to link the recent visa restrictions imposed by the United States to the administration’s refusal to requests by the US to relay the Voice of America (VOA) radio broadcasts to Venezuela.

See below for PPP/C’s full statement today:

David Granger and his rigging cabal have launched yet another wave of lies to deceive Guyanese. In this latest attempt the Guyana Chronicle, in an article under the caption ‘Guyana refuses US request to facilitate radio broadcasts to Venezuela’, tried to link these sanctions to Granger’s refusal to grant permission to the U.S to relay the Voice of America (VOA) radio broadcasts to Venezuela. This is a blatant lie.

The world knows that these sanctions were long in the making and the reasons for their imposition. These sanctions were imposed because of the rigging cabal’s trampling upon the rule of law, their flagrant violations of the Constitution of Guyana, and their repeated attempts to corrupt the results of the March 2nd General and Regional Elections, by various fraudulent endeavours, all designed to defeat the will of the people. This much was made clear by both Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and the United States Ambassador to Guyana Sarah-Ann Lynch.

The entire world has condemned their fraud and called for the use of the figures generated from the CARICOM scrutinized recount process, this includes the UK, Canada, EU, OAS, CARICOM and the Commonwealth; did they request to relay radio broadcasts?

Even Justice Saunders in reading out the summary of the judgment of the CCJ couldn’t be clearer when he stated, “Unless and until an election court decides otherwise the votes already counted by the recount process as valid votes are incapable of being declared invalid by any person or authority”.

Mr. Granger needs to be reminded that the trouble his government is encountering is directly linked to their efforts to subvert the will of the Guyanese electorate who have clearly spoken on March 2 by electing the PPP/C as the new government.

Further, the Rigging Cabal is now brazenly attempting to ensnare the judiciary in their fraudulent network to steal the next Government. Their approach to the Court is simply for the Court to order GECOM to use the fraudulent report of disgraced Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield which includes more than fifteen thousand (15000) votes that were not even cast on March 2nd. The law will never countenance such fraud and dishonesty.