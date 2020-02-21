Granger defends wearing campaign colour to observe Joint Services voting

President David Granger, who is also Leader of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) – which is seeking a reelection at the upcoming polls – wore campaign colours while observing the voting process of members of the Joint Services.

At his first stop, at Base Camp Ayangana, to observe the voting of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ranks, the Head-of-State stepped out of his vehicle, clad in a bright green shirt.

Commissioner of the Guyana Elections Commissioner, Robeson Benn – who was also at the location observing the voting process – told the President “you look like you campaigning”.

In a subsequent interview with the media, President Granger was asked about the perception that he might be trying to influence the voting process, to which he responded: “I am a duly accredited agent”.

The APNU Leader further noted that “I have a lot of green shirts”.

The Head-of-State visited other polling stations, including Police Headquarters at Eve Leary where members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) are also casting their ballots.