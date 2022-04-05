Granger confirms he wrote GECOM for Norton, Lawrence to become MPs

See full statement released by public relations officer Royden James on behalf of former President David Granger:

Representative of the List for A Partnership for National Unity (APNU)+ Alliance For Change (AFC), Mr. David Granger, wishes to clarify that he has dispatched a letter to the Chief Elections Officer, Mr. Vishnu Persaud today 05th April, 2022 to extract the names of APNU Leader, Mr. Aubrey C. Norton, and Ms. Volda Ann Lawrence to sit as members of the National Assembly.

The Representative of the List rejects as mischievous an article published by the Newsroom under the headline, “Apparent fake letter with fake Granger signature sent to GECOM.”

The letter sent to the CEO is authentic with an authentic electronic signature of the Representative of the List.

It must be noted, that since the beginning of this process, the Representative of the List has used this signature when communicating with the Chief Elections Officer.

The Representative of the List has now fulfilled his constitutional duty by submitting the names of candidates to GECOM for consideration and now wait for further instructions, if any, should be undertaken on his part.