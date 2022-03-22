Grand Master Mason of the Scottish Lodge to visit Guyana

The Grand Master Mason of the Scottish Constitution – Brother William Ramsay McGhee, is slated to visit Guyana from March 28 to April 2, 2022.

The main aspect of his visit is for the installation of newly elected District Grand Master of the Scottish Constitution in Guyana – Brother Sean Noel.

The top senior Lodge Executive is currently on a Caribbean Tour, visiting and installing other elected District Grand Masters in several Caribbean Community Countries. Prior to his arrival in Guyana, The Grand Master Mason is scheduled to visit Bermuda, The Bahamas, Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago and finally Guyana.

His visit here will include courtesy calls on several Senior Government Officials, as well as the British High Commissioner to Guyana.

The Grand Master Mason who is being accompanied by the Grand Master Secretary, is also a former Senior Police Officer and is expected to pay a courtesy visit to the Office of the Commissioner of Police. Several other Lodge Members from various district Jurisdictions are also slated to travel to Guyana for the High-Level Event.

While serving in the Provincial Grand Lodge of Ross and Cromarty, the GMM served as Provincial Grand Secretary from 1996 until 2001, as Depute Provincial Grand Master from 2001 until 2006 and as Provincial Grand Master from 2006 until 2011.

He has been Proxy District Grand Master of East Africa since 2007 prior to which he was Proxy Master of Lodge St Andrew 1437 in Singapore.

In Grand Lodge, he has served as a Grand Steward, a member of Grand Committee and in 2003 he was installed as Grand Inner Guard after which he served as Assistant Grand Director of Ceremonies for a year before becoming Grand Director of Ceremonies in 2005, an Office he held until 2014 when he was appointed Depute Grand Master. He served in that Office for three years and was installed as Grand Master Mason on 29th November 2018.

In 2005, he was appointed Representative of the Grand Lodge of the Commonwealth of Virginia near the Grand Lodge of Scotland a position he held until 2018 when he became Representative of the Grand Lodge of Georgia near the Grand Lodge of Scotland.

Out with Masonry, and apart from running his own business, he is actively involved in Rotary and is a Past President of Riverside Rotary Club in Inverness, he is Vestry Secretary and Organist in St Andrew’s Church in Fortrose and is a member of the crew of the Seagull Trust boat based in the Caledonian Canal.

He is Chairman of the Board of Trustees for a charity dealing with drug and alcohol addiction known as “For the Right Reasons”. In May 2014 he was honored by being appointed as one of the Deputy Lord Lieutenants for Ross, Cromarty, Skye and Lochalsh.

Incoming District Grand Master – Sea Noel, has been a member of Alpha Lodge #1594 for a number of years where he served in various capacities.