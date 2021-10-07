Grand Coastal Hotel to reopen on Oct 28

The Grand Coastal Hotel located at La Ressouvenir, East Coast of Demerara (ECD) will reopen its doors to the public from October 28, 2021.

The hotel closed its doors to the public in October of 2020 to facilitate oil and gas employees. One year later, the team has implemented all new COVID-19 measures to ensure guests feel safe.

As part of its reopening, the hotel will introduce a new member of its Food & Beverage team, Executive Chef Mau Marchan, a native of Ecuador who brings experience in culinary arts. She will now be heading the hotel’s acclaimed restaurant.

“We are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers who kept us in mind and waited during this difficult time for this reopening. We have done everything in our power to ensure our guests will feel safe. I want them to experience the high level of service they have come to know of our hotel and restaurant,” said Kevin Daby, CEO.

“We will reward patience. We have plans to renovate the rooms, the bar, and a new outdoor spot is in the works. Our team is excited and ready to serve,” he added.

Grand Coastal Hotel is located five minutes from Ogle International Airport. The facility is well known for its quality service and a highlighted favorite during Guyana Restaurant Week, which will run its second season in 2021 from November 12 to 21.

All COVID-19 guidelines will be observed, including sanitization, controlled attendance, and social distancing. In addition, customers will be required to produce an ID and proof of vaccination upon entry.