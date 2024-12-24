GRA urges persons involved in luxury vehicle tax evasion racket to visit HQ

See full statement from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA):

In its diligence aimed at collecting the rightful revenue due to the State, the Revenue Authority (GRA) has uncovered a racket, estimated at hundreds of millions in lost taxes, whereby some unscrupulous importers including some Auto dealers, have made false declarations as to the engine capacity(cc) of some luxurious motor vehicles, contrary to the provisions of the laws administered, in an effort to evade payment of the full and applicable taxes.

Consequently, the Revenue Authority has commenced a widespread tax compliance activity to detain all such motor vehicles, where the engine capacity, among other declarations, were falsely made. The Authority therefore advises that any person found to have made, submitted or caused another person to make or submit such incorrect declaration(s) may be prosecuted, in accordance with the applicable laws administered and the motor vehicle(s) may be detained or be seized, unless the full and applicable taxes, together with any applicable penalty are immediately paid thereon.

The Revenue Authority again reminds the taxpaying public that the Agency faithfully remains your partner in development of our country, and therefore wishes to encourage all persons involved in, or benefitting from this activity, to voluntarily visit its Headquarters at 200-201, Camp Street, Georgetown, and/or contact us on telephone no. 225-5061 ext. 2501-2508, to immediately commence the process to have such motor vehicle deemed entered, by payment of the full and applicable taxes and penalties to avoid prosecution.

The Authority advises that all such cooperative persons who comply with voluntary declarations will not be prosecuted neither will their motor vehicle/s be seized or detained.

--- ---