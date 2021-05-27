GRA security officer killed by drunken driver on Corentyne highway

A security officer attached to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) Springlands Branch was on Wednesday evening killed by a drunken driver along the No. 77 Public Road, Corentyne Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Dead is Norma Rose,41, of Scottsburg Village, Corentyne Berbice.

Based on information received, the motorcar with plates HC-3098 was proceeding along the No. 77 Public Road, Corentyne Berbice at a fast rate of speed when the left side front of the car collided with Rose who was standing at the side of the road.

As a result of the collision, Rose was flung into the air and landed on the bonnet of car and then onto the parapet. She sustained injuries and was picked up in an unconscious state by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where she pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of motorcar, a 32-year-old man of Port Mourant, Berbice was arrested and taken to the Springlands Police Station where a breathalyzer test was administered and proved that he was above the legal limit of alcohol consumption

He remains in custody and is assisting with investigations.