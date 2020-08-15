GRA receives mobile scanners from China

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and the Minister within the Ministry, Deodat Indar, on Friday, received NUCTECH Mobile Scanners from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Guyana.

Minister Edghill, in his remarks, said this donation bears testimony to the relationship between the Government of China and Guyana.

He noted that the installation and operationalisation of the equipment donated is another step to enhancing Guyana’s overall developmental objectives envisioned by the PPP/C Government.

“Let’s get to work and let’s get these containers moving and get things happening in Guyana. We want to ensure that Guyana is open for business and is a safe place to do business. We want to ensure every opportunity for business in Guyana is optimised,” Minister Edgehill said.

The Public Works Minister assured that the new PPP/C Government will ensure that people view Guyana as a place they would want to visit.

“Guyana must benefit from those arrangements… We look forward to a robust Guyana Revenue Authority, Custom Narcotic operation and monitoring of safety across our border and international market.”

He noted that training of the handlers and operators in the management and maintenance of the equipment will be a priority.

Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, His Excellency, Cui Jianchun, said the donation will assist the country in its preparation for the future expansion of the international market. Citing the long-standing relationship between the two counties – since 1972, he emphasised the importance of future partnerships.

GRA’s Commissioner-General, Mr. Godfrey Statia expressed gratitude to the Ambassador, noting that the donated scanners will reduce congestion of the agency’s operation.

The scanning equipment comprises one Relocatable Container/ Vehicle Inspection System, one Container Code Recognition System, one Radioactivity Monitor and two sets of X-ray Inspection System.

The scanners will complement the Mobile Scanner, which is currently being used.

It will allow for the uninterrupted operation of the Guyana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) scanning facility, and will ensure a high level of reliability which, in turn, will ensure improved security and safety and a reduction in trade transaction costs.

Statia also disclosed that the agency will soon benefit from the donation of two-barrel scanners in time for the Christmas season.